Head-To-Head Analysis: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 2 6 2 0 2.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 3 13 0 2.81

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $36.58, indicating a potential downside of 17.25%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $41.56, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.81 billion 4.65 $105.49 million ($0.29) -152.41 American Homes 4 Rent $1.70 billion 8.24 $380.17 million $0.96 39.52

American Homes 4 Rent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.46% 1.72% 0.48% American Homes 4 Rent 21.51% 4.76% 2.84%

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Vornado Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.