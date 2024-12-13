Financial Analysis: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% NextSource Materials N/A -18.93% -11.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and NextSource Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $484.51 million 1.37 $11.42 million ($0.02) -194.50 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$9.00 million ($0.07) -6.29

Volatility & Risk

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aris Mining has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Mining and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 NextSource Materials 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Aris Mining beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

