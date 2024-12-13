Reviewing Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Remote Dynamics and Deutsche Telekom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Deutsche Telekom 0 1 0 3 3.50

Given Remote Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remote Dynamics is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Deutsche Telekom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom $121.17 billion 1.28 $19.25 billion N/A N/A

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom 5.36% 7.65% 2.41%

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Remote Dynamics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. Further, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and network services. Additionally, the company provides wireless communications services; and cloud services, digital solutions, security, and advisory solutions. Deutsche Telekom AG has mobile customers and broadband customers, as well as fixed-network lines. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

