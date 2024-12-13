Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head to Head Contrast

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 509.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 410.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.72% 1.23% 0.59% Digital Realty Trust 8.04% 2.24% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Digital Realty Trust 1 8 11 1 2.57

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.85%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $171.68, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Digital Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $50.02 million 4.91 $2.92 million $0.22 78.23 Digital Realty Trust $5.49 billion 11.31 $948.84 million $1.19 157.26

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.