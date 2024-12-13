Contrasting Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) & Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gibson Energy and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gibson Energy pays out 127.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.35 $158.69 million $0.95 18.41 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.28 billion 1.47 $1.43 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.72% 22.45% 4.13% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

