Critical Contrast: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for scPharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

scPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 353.17%. Given scPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe scPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals -264.60% -244.93% -68.56% Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -55.32% -48.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals $30.28 million 5.47 -$54.81 million ($1.90) -1.74 Cyclerion Therapeutics $194,000.00 49.87 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Cyclerion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than scPharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats scPharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX. The company's product pipeline also includes SCP-111 (furosemide injection), an investigational pH neutral aqueous furosemide formulation that is being developed for subcutaneous administration outside of the hospital setting, including patient self-administration in the home; and SCP-111 Autoinjector, an investigational single-entity, drug-device combination product candidate consisting of a prefilled syringe containing SCP-111, preloaded into a commercially available, fixed single dose, disposable, two step mechanical autoinjector. It has a collaboration agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of rare kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.