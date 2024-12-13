Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) versus Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Critical Survey

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $103.42 billion N/A $3.72 billion N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $310,000.00 245.10 -$1.71 million ($0.43) -31.84

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Enel has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enel and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 0 1 1 1 3.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -32.29% -24.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, solar photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

