Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $32.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Helen Golding bought 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,820.20. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at $196,390.75. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

