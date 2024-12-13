Brokerages Set RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $177.27

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.27.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. RTX has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

