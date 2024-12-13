Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $82.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.82. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,730,890.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,648 shares in the company, valued at $105,087,350.64. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $628,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,905. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,295 shares of company stock worth $11,185,742. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

