Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $23.14

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MBLY opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 24.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 279,082 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

