Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $8.38

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several brokerages have commented on BMBL. TD Cowen lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

BMBL opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bumble has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $895.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 470.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 206,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 13.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 707,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 83,397 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $1,716,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

