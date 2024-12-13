SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 19,688 shares of company stock valued at $267,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SoundThinking by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTI opened at $12.83 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.19.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

