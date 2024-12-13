Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $7.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -229.67 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

