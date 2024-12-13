Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $12.77

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.78, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

