Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $80.78

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.78.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

Shares of BILL opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. BILL has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.27 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 377.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.