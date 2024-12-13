Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $80.78

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.78.
BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL
BILL Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at BILL
In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 377.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.