FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $447.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $451.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This represents a 18.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $488.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.