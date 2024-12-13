Analyzing W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Crown Castle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. P. Carey and Crown Castle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.59 billion 7.70 $708.33 million $2.54 22.00 Crown Castle $6.59 billion 6.51 $1.50 billion $2.82 35.03

Profitability

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares W. P. Carey and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 35.12% 6.45% 3.14% Crown Castle 18.59% 20.98% 3.20%

Volatility and Risk

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for W. P. Carey and Crown Castle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 7 2 0 2.22 Crown Castle 1 11 3 0 2.13

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $62.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Crown Castle has a consensus target price of $116.53, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Crown Castle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. W. P. Carey pays out 137.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle pays out 222.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Crown Castle beats W. P. Carey on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

