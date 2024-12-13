Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$56.10

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.10.

EMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMA

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$54.57 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$44.13 and a 12-month high of C$56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 112.84%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.