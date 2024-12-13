Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $156.44

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SITE opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,083,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,485,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

