SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock worth $415,523,316. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,045,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 2,440,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.