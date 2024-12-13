Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Verastem

Verastem Trading Down 8.4 %

VSTM opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Verastem has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 104.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.