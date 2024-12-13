Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $35.67

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,207,000 after buying an additional 7,923,926 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,072,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,994 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $160,156,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,061,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 831,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.