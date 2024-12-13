Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $71.00

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,526.42. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 162.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. Axonics has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

