Organigram FY2024 EPS Forecast Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

OGI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Organigram has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organigram by 40.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 149,171 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 11.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,000,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,468 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 26.4% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the second quarter worth $51,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

