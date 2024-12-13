Organigram FY2024 EPS Forecast Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.
Organigram Price Performance
OGI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Organigram has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
