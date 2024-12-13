Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s current price.
Westaim Price Performance
Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$5.23 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 11.67.
About Westaim
