Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$5.23 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 11.67.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

