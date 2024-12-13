WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 860 ($10.90) to GBX 1,040 ($13.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 996.67 ($12.63).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 887.20 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 822.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 771.91. The company has a market cap of £9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4,637.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 678.80 ($8.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 903 ($11.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,865.64). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

