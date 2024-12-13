Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($12.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.
Tate & Lyle Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 707.50 ($8.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,607.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 848.50 ($10.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 740.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 685.23.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.