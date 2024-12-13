Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($12.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 707.50 ($8.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,607.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 848.50 ($10.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 740.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 685.23.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

