Helical (LON:HLCL) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Helical (LON:HLCL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 278 ($3.52) to GBX 270 ($3.42) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of £232.43 million, a PE ratio of -122.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.25. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 181 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 259 ($3.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Helical’s payout ratio is -322.58%.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

