Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 128

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 121 ($1.53) to GBX 128 ($1.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 155 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.50 ($1.68).

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 688,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £674,411.50 ($854,875.78). 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

