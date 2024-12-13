Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.44) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292 ($3.70).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.40 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273.23 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.41.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.16), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($345,311.14). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($137,303.50). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

