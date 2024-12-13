James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy Rating

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.75) price target on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Price Performance
James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 238.73 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 371 ($4.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.84. The stock has a market cap of £156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -313.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.76.
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
