James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy Rating

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.75) price target on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 238.73 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 371 ($4.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.84. The stock has a market cap of £156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -313.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.76.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

