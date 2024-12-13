JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ITV (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 114 ($1.45) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITV. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
