ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
ProCook Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON:PROC opened at GBX 36 ($0.46) on Wednesday. ProCook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 16.63 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.22. The company has a market capitalization of £39.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33.
ProCook Group Company Profile
