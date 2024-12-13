ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

ProCook Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON:PROC opened at GBX 36 ($0.46) on Wednesday. ProCook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 16.63 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.22. The company has a market capitalization of £39.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

