Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $209,306.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,894.84. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

