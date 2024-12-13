What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PBA FY2024 Earnings?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 784,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 258,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,196,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 160,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.