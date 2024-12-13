Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oddity Tech traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.38. 105,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 650,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at $23,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $12,085,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 295,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 245,764 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 1,303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.45.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Oddity Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

