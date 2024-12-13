iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the November 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

