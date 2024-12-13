Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 479.6% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Exicure Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.66. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.
About Exicure
