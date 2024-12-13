Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 479.6% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Exicure Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.66. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Get Exicure alerts:

About Exicure

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.