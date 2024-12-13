Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Drops By 46.9%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Expion360 Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:XPON opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $568.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

