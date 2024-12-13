Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Drops By 46.9%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Expion360 Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:XPON opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $568.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02.
About Expion360
