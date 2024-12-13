Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Down 58.8% in November

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zoomcar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zoomcar stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Zoomcar has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $1,289.00.

Insider Activity at Zoomcar

In related news, Director Mark F. Sr. Bailey purchased 184,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $787,999.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,534,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,642.88. This represents a 13.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoomcar Company Profile

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

