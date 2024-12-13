111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the November 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

111 Trading Up 1.3 %

YI stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

111 Company Profile

See Also

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

