Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $330.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Insulet traded as high as $279.42 and last traded at $279.05, with a volume of 101802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.47.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after purchasing an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,339,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.40.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

