Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Expands By 317.4%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the November 15th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XLO stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.29. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.