Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Up 63.9% in November

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Institutional Trading of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZAPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

