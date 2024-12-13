Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $147.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $110.78 and last traded at $111.30. 3,487,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,263,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.
XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.
View Our Latest Analysis on XOM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. The company has a market capitalization of $491.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.