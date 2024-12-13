Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $147.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $110.78 and last traded at $111.30. 3,487,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,263,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. The company has a market capitalization of $491.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

