GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $205.90 and last traded at $207.58. Approximately 127,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,459,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.34.

Specifically, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $316,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,869.50. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.