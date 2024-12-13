Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

