Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the November 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZIONO stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.5971 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

