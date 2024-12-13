Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Up 131.3% in November

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZIONP opened at $23.35 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

